Flood disaster: FG fixes, re-opens Kano-Maiduguri road for emergency use

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of Kano-Maiduguri road that was damaged by flood recently after repairing it.

Ministry of Works, in a statement signed by the special adviser to the Minister, Orji Uchenna Orji said not long ago, the Federal Ministry of Works received an alarming report on the heavy flooding that damaged the Sabon Gari axis of Section 2 Kano-Maiduguri road of Bauchi State, which made the Minister to take action to bring relief to the people whose livelihood was adversely affected by the devastating flood.

According to the statement, “This flood disaster occasioned by climate change was going to cause monumental hardship to the people of the affected area and indeed all the users of the road”..

The statement noted that President Bola Tinubu ensured immediate and prompt intervention through the ministry to renew the hope of the people of the area.

It said in furtherance of the President’s mandate, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, visited the area on 15th August 2024, initiated emergency response processes and permanent solution measures towards sorting out the critical situation of the road.

The statement added: “Today, the life-threatening problems faced by the people on account of the destroyed road has been solved as the Federal Ministry of Works has fixed the road and opened it for use on emergency basis pending when final and permanent construction work is completely executed.

“The road was on 12th September 2024 opened for use courtesy of the ingenuity of the Minister of Works”.

He commended Tinubu for returning hope to the good people of Bauchi State, while also hailing the Federal Ministry of Works under Engr Umahi for being up to task always.