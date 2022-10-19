Flood: Diri seeks special grants, support for Bayelsa

.Orders public servants to proceed on a week break

.Build dams, desilt major rivers, Okowa urges FG

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Douye Diri, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider what he describes as “special grants” to the state government for the amelioration of the devastating impact of the ravaging flood disaster across the state.

This is as he directed that all public servants in the state, except those on essential duties, should proceed on a one-week break from work in view of the dire situation.

He also called on the multinational oil companies, international donor agencies, the Red Cross, Diplomatic Missions and public-spirited individuals to extend support to Bayelsa.

Diri, who made the appeal while addressing residents of the state in a state-wide broadcast on the perennial natural catastrophe on Tuesday morning, said “economic hardship has set in.”

He suggested that the special grants to Bayelsa should be sourced from the Stabilisation Fund, Ecological Fund and the Natural Resources Fund.

Diri, who has been on tour of affected communities, many of which are submerged, said that the overwhelming devastation of the flood was beyond what the state government could handle alone.

The governor said, “I wish to thank Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, for his kind directive to the different federal agencies to come to assist the state. I urge them to comply with the presidential directive expeditiously.

“Without exaggeration, the share scale of the devastation is not such that the state can handle on its own. We urgently solicit the support of multinationals, international donor agencies, the Red Cross, Diplomatic Missions and people of goodwill to come to the aid of our state.

“I appeal to Mr President to consider special grants to the state from the Stabilisation Fund, Ecological Fund and the Natural Resources Fund.

“From my personal assessment, the situation is dire. Nearly a million people in over 300 communities have been internally displaced. Unfortunately, deaths have been reported.”

He stated that the sad narrative of destructive disaster and suffering by victims were the same across Sagbama, Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Nembe and Kolokuna/Opokuma Local Government Areas of the state.

Diri further said, “Businesses have been shut, properties lost, farmlands destroyed. We have a humanitarian crisis.

“Critical infrastructure like hospitals, roads, bridges and schools, including the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma; the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri; and the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, have been severely affected.

“As I make this address, Bayelsa State is completely severed from the rest of the country as portions of the strategic East-West Road, the sole access to and from the state between Ughelli and Patani in Delta State as well as Okogbe and Ahoada in Rivers State, have collapsed with the high volume of flood waters occupying the stretch.

“Economic hardship has set in as food, medical provisions and energy are now in short supply. The situation is desperate and getting worse.”

According to him, the State Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency had established internally displaced persons camps and been providing relief materials for victims of the catastrophe.

“I hereby direct all public servants, except those on essential duties, to be given time-off from work for the next one week.

“Let me make a special appeal to vendors, particularly of fuel, food, water and pharmaceuticals not to exploit the situation. We must be our brother’s keeper”, he added.

The governor also said he had directed that the distribution of the relief materials should be carried out in a non-partisan manner, stressing that “we are all, first and foremost, Bayelsans.”

He warned miscreants against taking advantage of the vulnerability of residents occasioned by the flood to commit crimes, saying the government had zero-tolerance for criminality.

Diri empathised with all victims of the natural disaster in the state and assured them that his administration would stand by them throughout the process of recovery, adding that he was delighted at the solidarity and cooperation demonstrated by residents to assist one another at this trying period.

Also,Delta Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to build new dams and desilt major rivers in the country to check flooding, especially when neighbouring countries open their dams.

He also urged the government to make efforts at desilting River Niger and River Benue to deepen the depths of the rivers to accommodate high volume of flood water.

Okowa made the call when he visited flood victims at some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Camps visited by the governor included those at Ogbe-Afor Primary School and Oneh Primary School in Asaba and Ewulu Mixed Grammar School, Ewulu in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

He told journalists in an interview at the end of the visit that the best way to end the loss of lives and valuables to flood was for the government to take proactive steps towards stalling perennial flooding each time neighbouring countries opened their dams.

While commiserating with families that lost persons and property to the flood, Okowa disclosed that five persons died in various communities, adding that 11 holding camps had been established to take care of those displaced by the flood.

To make the camps comfortable, he said that daily feeding of the IDPs was a priority, and that medical facilities and personnel were in various camps to take care of medical needs of the inmates to avoid possible outbreak of diseases.

“I was informed by the SSG when the team briefed me yesterday that as a result of the flood, five deaths were recorded, although not inside the camps but across the state, and that is very unfortunate.

“We have 11 camps that are currently in place and some of them are in schools and some others are in high places in some locations where the schools have been overrun by the flood water.

“Climate change, obviously, is becoming very impactful globally and it is beginning to affect a lot of issues. The sea levels are rising and so is the water level.

“Another issue is the dam in Cameroon. It always causes a major overflow in our river. From the preliminary information I have, what could be done is to build our own holding dams here in Nigeria and a regular desilting of our rivers.

“And, that is not going to be the state government’s function. It is that of the Federal Government because of the type of dam that will be built across the river. So, it is going to be a major dam.

“So, I believe that it is important that the Federal Government will look into it very quickly and begin to start the process,” he stated.

Okowa affirmed that the PDP government that would, by the grace of God, be headed by Atiku Abubakar from 2023, would spare no effort in ensuring that the construction of dams and desilting of Rivers Niger and Benue got the desired attention because of the sufferings of Nigerians occasioned by flood.

“When we look at the pains that come to our people cumulatively as a result of the flood and the destruction it brings, it is so huge and runs into several billions.

“So, I think that it is something that the Federal Government would consider building a dam across River Niger to prevent this from happening and I believe that the PDP government under the watch of Atiku will truly take that as a priority.

“We are immediately taking care of the people in the camp, which is the first thing to do by providing food, security and healthcare for them here.

“They have been organised into groups and they are cooking for themselves and we ensure that there is regular supply of food items to cook. So, we are sure that they are not suffering from any form of hunger.

“We can see doctors and nurses here, living under the same conditions as the IDPs just to provide health care. In two of the camps, some pregnant women have already been delivered by the medical personnel.

“You can see that they are well taken care of. In previous years, after their return to their homes, we have always provided some form of assistance and we will also do so this year. We are always compassionate,” the governor said.

He called on donor agencies and well-spirited individuals to partner government in alleviating the plights of those affected by the flood, adding that his administration would give assistance to those in IDPs’ camps as soon as the flood was over.

Ogbe-Afor Primary School camp has 1,548 IDPs, Oneh Primary School,1,684 IDPs and 1,475 in the camp at Ewulu.

Highpoint of the visit were primary school children among the IDPs seen receiving lesions from teachers in an improvised classroom at Ogbe-Afor Primary School camp in Asaba