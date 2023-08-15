Flood destroys houses, shops in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari – Jalingo

More than thirty houses and Shops and properties worth Millions of naira were destroyed by flood in Gashaka local government of Taraba state on Sunday as a result of heavy rain fall.

The rain which lasted for more than Six hours also carted away culverts as a result of high volume of water, thereby making it difficult for people to get to their houses.

The residents of the Local Government Area which is in the central geopolitical zone of Taraba State are counting their losses after the heavy rain.

The rainfall lasted about six hours submerging several houses and washing away goods worth millions of Naira. Farm produce and domestic animals were also swept away by the flood.

Victims urged the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to come to their aid. They also called on National Assembly members representing the zone to assist them.

Dauda Ali, who’s farm was washed away by the flood that ravaged Serti, the administrative headquarters of the council and its environs, said his dreams and that of other farmers experiencing bumper harvest had been cut short by the flood.

He lamented that the money spent on farms was loaned from cooperatives and individuals.

Another resident, Suleiman Abba, said goats and sheep were nowhere to be found since the flood ravaged the community.

Some of the victims, who are taking shelter in public places, said the flood was due to the lack of drainages in the area.