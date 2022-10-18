Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Flood : CICAN condoles with Omor  Kingdom

News
By Editor
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
……tasks govt on relief materials
COMFORT EKELEME
The Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) has condoled with the good people of Omor Kingdom in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State over the devastating flood ravaging the ancient kingdom and it’s environs.
CICAN is the umbrella body of  journalists that report and analyse the country’s Commerce, Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs).
CICAN in a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Mr Charles Okonji on Tuesday, in Lagos, shared in the pains of the Omor Kingdom and it’s neighbours who has seen their houses, businesses and farmlands washed away by the heavy flood which has wrought heavy losses to Anambra State in particular and most parts of Nigeria.
CICAN also condoled with the it’s traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume over the huge losses his subjects have recorded as a result of the ravaging flood at this  difficult period in the history of the country.
The statement said, ” The entire CICAN family who are over 100 media practitioners in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country are pained by the losses suffered by the good people of Omlr kingdom and it’s neighbours.
“We share in your pains and grief at this very difficult time in the country’s history. We pray God to give  your highness Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume and the good people of the Kingdom the fortitude and Grace to bear the irreparable losses incurred.
“We urge the people of the kingdom to take solace in the fact that God in heaven will not abandoned or forsake them at this trying and very difficult time economically and politically.
“We called on Governor Charles Soludo  to come to the aid of the Omor people by providing them with the needed relief materials to cushion their pains and also assist them to rebuild their lives,” the  statement read.
Okonji however called on good spirited individuals to come to the aids of the Omor people, urging the federal to also assist the people who have lost their properties and livelihood with relief materials to rebuild their lives and houses again.
Continue Reading
Editor 7798 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Atiku, Saraki condemn of attack on PDP supporters in Kaduna,…

I can prostrate before Buhari to get Nnamdi Kanu released —…

NASS Caucus to Buhari: Declare emergency in Bayelsa over…

2023: TIAM for maximum victory, says Alasoadura

1 of 737