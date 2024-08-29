Flood: Bauchi, UNICEF move to save children, women from diseases, chlorinate sources of drinking water 

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have commenced mass chlorination of sources of water in communities affected by flood.

UNICEF in collaboration with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RUWASSA), Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, (PHCDB), State Emergency Management (SEMA) launched the exercise to treat water wells in the affected areas in a bid to prevent waterborne diseases.

The flood ravaged 17 communities of Buskuri ward in Katagum Local Government Area which was visited by a team of journalists, RUWASSA, SEMA and PHCDB for chlorination of water wells to prevent waterborne diseases.

The chlorination would destroy pathogenic microorganisms found in water as a result of flooding.

Among the visiting team are hygiene promotion officials who visit house to house to educate women on hygiene promotion and Sanitation.

UNICEF and its collaborators expressed concern over the development especially when it affects women and children which are the most vulnerable that are easily exposed to an unhygienic environment.

Some of the members of the community acknowledge that since the occurrence of flood in the community has introduced different kinds of waterborne diseases experienced by women and children.

The community also confirmed the death of a three years old child who died as a result of diarrhoea, the community members indicated that over 300 houses, with thousands of farmlands have been submerged by flood.

The Head of Buskuri Community, Alhaji Gambo Abubakar, in his response, appreciated the government and partners for their support, saying that ” this gesture would never be forgotten”.