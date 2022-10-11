Flood : Anambra traditional ruler cries for help

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

Effect of the devastating flood Tuesday, forced the traditional ruler of Umuoba Anam Kingdom, Igwe George Ekwealor (Oba Agu II), Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State, to cry out for rescue of his subjects and properties being submerged by the flood.

The monarch cried out shortly after inspection tour of some of the victims’ camps in Umuoba Anam, Umueri, and Aguleri, where persons and families, numbering hundreds of thousands, sacked by the flood were taken refuge,

He disclosed that the conditions of most victims in the area were critical and that, without further and sustained support from the three tiers of government, as well as good spirited individuals, the flood crisis would have devastating effects on the population in the said area.

“This year’s flooding is unprecedented as it has surpassed that of 2012. Right now, what is being considered is whether it has reached the level of the flooding that took €place during the Nigeria civil war which many considered as the peak in living memory of the flood crisis in our area.

“And as you know, the entire Anambra West Local government has been submerged by this flood, just as most communities in Anambra East, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Awka North, and so on. You can imagine the fact that the entire Anam made up of eight populous communities has been sacked by this flood and now taking refuge in various IDP camps in Otuocha, Onitsha”, he said.

“When I visited the relief camp at Unity Primary School, Umuoba Anam Otuocha as well as other schools at Umueri and Aguleri where most people from Anam are sheltered, I was moved to tears due to the pitiable condition of the inmates.

“We discovered that many of the inmates sleep on the bare floor due to the non-availability of such essential supplies. There are some that were sick but don’t have access to medical treatment because of lack of money. Though some people are donating food stuff to the camps to ensure that the inmates are fed, but these supplies are not enough.

“Many of them, especially women and children, the aged are not feeding well and that is because they have lost everything to the flood and cannot afford to take care of even their basic needs. They find it difficult to cope with this sudden misfortune which was no fault of theirs”, the monarch added further.

