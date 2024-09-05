Flood alert: NEMA urges states in Central, Southern Nigeria to prepare for potential floods

.Two children die as husband, wife survive Kano building collapse

Following the recent flood that impacted many communities across some states and rising water levels in River Benue and River Niger, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised states in the Central and Southern parts of the country to prepare ahead of potential floods that may soon affect communities downstream.

The advice has become imperative to alert the State, Local Government Authorities and communities to take necessary actions to mitigate against the risk of flooding and avoid the scale of losses recorded so far in areas that have been impacted, including loss of lives, displacement of communities, and significant damage to property and infrastructures.

Specifically, the states that are highly probable to be affected in the next few weeks to come are Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Some of the actions to be taken include immediate clearing of blocked drainages, constructing temporary flood barriers and evacuating from flood plains to safe higher grounds.

The Agency advised communities to stay informed through weather updates and flood warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Residents are also advised to avoid crossing flooded areas, relocate from flood-prone zones, and cooperate with local emergency services.

According to a statement by Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA said it is working closely with state emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders through the National Emergency Operations Centre situated in the Agency’s headquarters to ensure that necessary support, including rescue and relief operations are available to affected communities.

NEMA’s Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar emphasizes the importance of early action and community vigilance, stating, “We urge all residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to heed our warnings and take immediate preventive measures to safeguard lives and property. Preparedness is key in reducing the impact of flooding.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday, confirmed two persons dead and two injured after a two-storey building collapsed at Noman’s Land Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, confirmed the incident in Kano.

He said, “The agency received a distress call today (Thursday) about 2 a.m from a Good Samaritan that a two-storey building collapsed at Noman’s Land Quarters, Kano.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“Four persons rescued by our team were husband, wife and two children. Out of the victims, the two children were confirmed dead, while the couple were rushed to Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment” Abdullahi said.

He noted that the search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue trapped persons in the building.

The Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, SEMA and others were among the search and rescue team.