Flood alert: FEMA advises residents living by riverbanks to relocate

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), has advised residents of FCT, living by riverbanks and waterways to relocate to higher grounds to avoid loss of lives and property in the advent of flood.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, the acting Director-General of the department, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The advice followed the confirmation by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on the country’s fast-rising water levels across rivers and lagoons.

Wenegieme said that NIWA particularly advised boat operators and passengers to take note of the rising tides and ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the inland waterways and compulsory use of life jackets always.

The acting D-G further warned of a likelihood of heavy rainfall that might lead to flooding through some states across the country from July 6 to July 10, 2024, and urged residents to take precaution.

She said that the flood prediction by the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Centre, Federal Ministry of Environment, shows that the states neighbouring the Federal Capital Territory were among the likely states to be affected.

She said that the prediction specifically showed that Zaria, Jaji and Saminaka in Kaduna State; Ado in Nasarawa and Ibaji in Kogi State might experience heavy rainfall that could lead to flood within the period.

Following the flood prediction, Wenegieme said that FCT might experience river flooding from its surrounding states – Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa.

She urged resident to heed to FEMD early warning and take proactive steps to avoid being caught up by the likely flood.

Wenegieme also advised motorists against driving through flooding water during rainfall.

She, therefore, urged residents to call the department’s 112 emergency toll-free number in the advent of emergency. (NAN