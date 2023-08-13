Floating naira: Experts query $2.55bn forex inflows in 2 months

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Experts in the nation’s financial services sector has questioned the announced $2.55 billion Foreign Exchange (FX) inflow into the country, saying there is need for the federal government balance statements with realities on ground.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) weekend disclosed that FX inflows into the country increased to $2.55 billion in two months.

In a telephone interview with Daily Champion, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Maxifund Investments and Securities Plc, Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu said the figure is not having any impact on the economy.

He said,” If it is before when Nigeria was strong, such an announcement will show immediate impact on the economy. Three to six months down the line, you will see an impact. But, it is very unfortunate that it is not going to have any impact. Three to six months down the line, naira will still be loosing, I don’t see any impact at all.

Also speaking, a Former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Samuel Nzekwe was of the view that if the government is running transparently, a lot of monies will be coming into the country.

Nzekwe who expressed concern over the present State of the Nigerian economy maintained that the economy is producing marginally.

He said, “If we are exporting, foreign exchange will be coming in, but in this case, we are not exporting. Maybe portfolio investors are coming in or because people are beginning to have confidence in the new government, but that is in the short run.

“What we are looking at is in the long run, how will the economy be producing. When the economy produces, we consume the one we can consume and export the one we can export,” he said.

The FX increase, according to the CBN was said to be witnessed due to the unification of Naira, the country’s currency.

Data from the apex bank which shows the total inflows into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window increased for the second consecutive month in June to $1.41 billion from $1.14 billion in May.

The bank noted that the June inflows came from companies and exporters.

In June, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the unification of all segments of the forex market collapsing all windows into one in a bid to improve liquidity and stability.

The exchange rate unification has seen mixed reactions from different segments of the country.

Just recently, companies released their Q2 financial statements where most of them recorded pre-tax losses due to foreign exchange revaluation losses despite having improved revenues.

The naira unification has also seen prices of fuel increase to N640/ltr as Nigeria copes with the fuel subsidy removal.

Despite the fact that the naira continues to plunge against the dollar, experts believe that exchange rate unification would lead to improvements in FX liquidity over the medium term and long term.

Some experts also believe there would be an inflow of investors in various sectors of the economy due to the naira float.

Meanwhile, the naira plummeted to another record low of N930/$1 at the parallel market on Thursday, August 10, 2023, as the demand for dollars by importers and other end-users far outstrips supply.