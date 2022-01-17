Floating corpse: Anambra community calls on residents to stop using water, says, it’s risky

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The President General of the Enugwu-Agidi community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Bartholomew Nnamdi Okeke has decried the inability of security agencies in the state to evacuate a floating corpse in its river, Ali River.

Okeke in a statement described the situation as serious, saying that the issue has lingered on for two weeks.

He said that the community has informed the Dunukofia Divisional Police Officer but their request was declined on the ground that he lacks jurisdiction.

According to him, the counterpart in the town’s council area was also contacted for necessary step to evacuate the corpse to be taken, but it also declined.

He added, “We have also engaged the DCID Awka who promised to expedite action on the removal process.

“Our Local Government Chairman was also informed and same situation ensued.

The PG said it has announced to its people to stop fetching *Ali River for now as they continue to work on getting the issue resolved.

He assured the people of Enugwu-Agidi that the matter would be laid to rest in few days time.

