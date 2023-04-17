Flight disruption looms as aviation union begins strike

There are indications that flight operations would be disrupted on Tuesday as Aviation Union commenced its two-day warning strike in Abuja and other parts of the country on Monday.

The members of the union said the aviation sector would witness a complete shutdown on Tuesday as it continues with its strike action.

The union also said failure to respond positively to its demands after the two-day warning strike may lead to total withdrawal of service.

The General Secretary Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Comrade Sikiru Waheed said this on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said that day two of the ongoing strike will be more effective than the first day, adding that the first day of the strike was just a warning to the public and the government that they are serious about their demands.

He said: “Day two of the strike would be more effective than what you are seeing here now because we only have some leverage today to serve as a warning to other people that are travelling.”

“So people who need to travel tomorrow (Tuesday) should not book a flight for tomorrow because it is going to be a total shutdown, it is not going to be like today because, by 5:00 am, we will be here to shut down everywhere.

“We are appealing to all those that want to travel that they should shelve their journey for tomorrow because it may be disrupted. It is a warning for everyone in the public.”

