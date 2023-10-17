Fleeing minor defilement suspect rearrested in Rivers, as Police denies compromise

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has re-arrested one Mr. Raymond Isiodu who was alleged to have defiled an eleven year old girl in Ogbogu town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers State two months ago.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-koko, in a press release on Tuesday titled Re:Alleged Compromise Of Defilement of 11 Year Old Girl In Obite And Release Of Suspect, dismissed reports that the police has swept the case under the carpet.

Iringe-Koko clarified reports of alleged compromise of the case of alleged defilement of an eleven year old girl (namewitheld) at Ogbogu, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA in Rivers State by Obite Police Station.

She disclosed that the suspect who was supposed to report back to the station, fled after he was released to a reliable surety.

She said, “The suspect one “Raymond Isiodu aged 22 year ‘m’ of Obagi Community in ONELGA was released to a reliable surety due to some unforseen circumstance after his arrest while investigation was ongoing.

“Following serious manhunt launched for the suspect by the DPO and his operatives,the suspect was arrested this early morning,17th October, 2023 and will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt for further investigation.

“We wish to state that the Rivers State Police command is committed to ensuring justice in any criminal case that the suspect(s) is found culpable during the course of investigation” she said.

Meanwhile Mr Raymond Enyeoha who earlier, accused the Police of compromise has hailed the Commissioner of Police, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer and the Obite Police Division for re -arresting the suspect.

Enyeoha also commended Prince Wiro, National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign for his efforts.

Mr Enyeoha urged the Police to arraign the suspect in court to serve as deterrent to others.