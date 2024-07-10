Flash flood in Bayelsa State, due to heavy down pour

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a bid to ensure residents in the state are safe and protected, the honorable commissioner for environment, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo told Bayelsans affected by the rain flood,

“I am deeply concerned about the recent flash floods that have affected several areas in our state. The heavy downpour has caused hardship and disruption for many of you, and I want you to know that we stand with you during this challenging time”.

” Our Prosperity Government led by Senator Douye Diri is committed to addressing flood-related issues promptly and effectively.”

“We are actively working on measures to mitigate the impact of floods and enhance resilience in vulnerable parts of the State. Today, I have personally visited the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand and ensure that necessary actions are taken.

Please stay safe, and rest assured that your well-being is our top priority. Together, we will overcome these challenges and build a more resilient Bayelsa State.

