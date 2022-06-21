Champion Newspapers Limited
Flag off Ceremony of the 70th Anniversary / Lecture of the knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria

L-r ...Deputy Governor Imo State Prof Placid Njoku,Guest Speaker Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Bishop Matthew Kukah; Sir Diamond Ovueraye; Chief Host Worthy Supreme Knight Sir (dr) Charles Mbelede his wife Lady Ify Mbelede, during the the Flag of Ceremony of the 70th Anniversary Lecture by the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria held in Lagos ....PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Deputy Governor Imo State Prof Placid Njoku; Lady Ify Mbelede, her husband Worthy Supreme Knight  Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede; Parish Priest of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja  Monsignor (Dr.) John  Aniagwu; past Supreme Knight  Sir Antony Onuh ; President Lady of Saint Mulumba Nigeria . Lady Meg Anozie; Chief of Staff to the Governor of Benue State Dr Gabriel Nyiste.

L-r… Immediate past Supreme Knight of St Mulumba Sir Diamond Ovueraye; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Most Rev  Alfred Adewale Martins; Noble President  Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede  ;Lady Ify Mbelede and President Lady of Saint Mulumba Nigeria Lady Meg Anozie.

L-r…Sir Dan Egwu; Sir Diamond Ovueraye; Noble  President  Sir (Dr) Charles Mbelede; Lady Meg Anozie and  Sir  Don Ezeh  during the 70th Anniversary Logo Launch .

Cross  Section of Members , in a group picture during  the flag of Ceremony  70th Anniversary Lecture by the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria held in Lagos… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

