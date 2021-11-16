Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead following a gas explosion at a retailing centre in Mushin area of Lagos.

The dead include one 10 years old boy.

The retailing centre is located at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo Spare Part market, Mushin area of Lagos State.

The incident, it was gathered occurred at about 8.42 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire that followed the explosion has been put out while rescue operation is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

The rescue operation, according to Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is being carried out by men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Police Disaster Management Unit, NEMA and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

