Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market

Latest News
By Peter
0 7

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead following a gas explosion at a retailing centre in Mushin area of Lagos.

The dead include one 10 years old boy.

The retailing centre is located at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo Spare Part market, Mushin area of Lagos State.

The incident, it was gathered occurred at about 8.42 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire that followed the explosion has been put out  while rescue operation is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

The rescue operation, according to Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is being carried out by men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Police Disaster Management Unit, NEMA and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market (+photos)

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market (+photos)

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market (+photos)

Five die as gas explodes at Ladipo Spare Part Market (+photos)

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5117 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

#EndSARS: Eleven killed, four missing, 24 injured at Lekki…

Strike looms as ASUU gives FG 21 days  to meet demands

Ohanaeze to FG: Regional autonomy, additional state for…

Kanu’s detention: S/East Monarchs, Archbishops warn of…

1 of 591

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More