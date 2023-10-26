Fitness+: Blazing the Trail in Mental and Physical Fitness

Fitness+, a community-focused health and wellness centre, hosted the maiden edition of its “Yaba Fitness Fair,” one of the largest fitness fairs in Lagos, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Rowe Park, Yaba. The event was an avenue through which Fitness+ seeks to sensitize its host community and the public on the need to prioritize physical and mental fitness in order to enjoy healthier lives.

In her welcome address, Lara Olowookere, Chief Executive Officer of Fitness+, said “The Yaba Fitness Fair was born out of our belief that fitness should be a way of life. If you are deficient in mental and physical wellness, it affects everything you do.” She added that she was elated by the large number of sports enthusiasts across all age brackets who turned up for the event. She encouraged everyone to take advantage of the fair and learn all they need to know about fitness, sign up for gym classes, and build networks amongst themselves.

Delivering tips on healthy living, Dr. Edun Oluwaseun Benjamin, from Leadway Holdings defined fitness as a state of mental, physical, spiritual, and financial wellness. He said fitness is important because a mentally or physically unfit person cannot be at their best at work, in the family or a relationship. “It is very important that everyone builds a healthy lifestyle for longevity and a good life. Some of the things you can do to stay fit include taking at least two litres of water daily, eating more vegetables, quitting, or avoiding smoking, getting at least six hours of uninterrupted sleep daily, hitting the gym three to five times a week and avoid late meals, he further stated.

The event featured a series of fitness-focused activities such as high-energy aerobics, stretches, tips on healthy living, tips on nutrition, dance, and other fitness challenges.

The highlight of the day was a raffle draw where participants won three pleasing prizes. The prizes includes a three-month free gym subscription at Fitness+, a free five-day meal from SoFresh and a N50,000 cash prize. Also, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, gave out an accident insurance package for one month.

In his closing remarks, Obioma Akubueze, Strategy and Growth Lead, Fitness+, thanked the participants, media partners, sponsors, and vendors for being part of the success story of the maiden edition of the fair. He also encouraged everyone to take physical fitness more seriously and recommended the Fitness+ locations- Yaba and Ikota as a go to gym for an amazing fitness experience.

The event was sponsored by 9mobile, Leadway Holdings, Olorisupergal, and Chenist Communications Limited, amongst others.

# # #