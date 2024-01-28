Fiscal Responsibility Commission FRC to Begin Capital Projects Verification in Six Zones

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission begins verification on Monday 29th, January 2024 for the 2023 physical verification of selected federal government capital projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The projects earmarked for the physical verification are those in the South-East, South-West, South-South, North-Central, and North-East and North-West geo-political zones of the country.

The value of the projects to be verified in the six geo-political zones is N2.9 trillion.

I charged the staff that will be going out there for this exercise to carry out the assignments with great diligence and a sense of purpose as the exercise is one of the core mandates of the commission.

Ensure you verify the actual existence of the projects as well as monitor the progress of the work done so far.

The verification exercise is further designed to give a fillip to the next level agenda of the Commander–in–Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s renewed Hope Agenda in the area of prudence, value-for-money and transparency. The effort is to meet the yearnings of the people.

The verification, he continued must also be done within the ambit of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). The reason for this verification exercise is to ensure that the government embark on projects that it can fund, adding that with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) cases of abandoned projects will cease to exist.

According to section 18 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007.

“The Medium Term Expenditure Framework shall be the basis for the preparation of the estimates of revenue and expenditure required to be prepared and laid before the National Assembly under Section 81(1) of the Constitution”.

The Act says further: The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework shall contain:

“A Macro-Economic Framework setting out the macroeconomic projections, for the next three financial years, the underlying assumptions for those projections and an evaluation and analysis of the macroeconomic projections and an evaluation and analysis of the macroeconomic projections for the preceding three financial years”.

The verification exercise is also to determine projects that need funding in line with the completion targets and to reduce to the barest minimum, approvals for new capital projects for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) where the existing indebtedness to contractors is in billions of naira and ensure there is value for money.

Some of the projects earmarked for verification in the South-East include rehabilitation Of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I C/No.6481 which is constructed by Hartland Nigeria Limited, Nnenwe-Oduma-Mpu (Enugu State) -Uburu (Ebonyi State) C/No. 6148, Setraco Nigeria Limited. All are under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMW&H).

Other under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources is the construction Of Ezelakpata Water Supply, Imo State fixed by Roudo Nigeria Limited, Umuahia – Mbalaumo 132kv SC line (30kv) Abia state which was installed by Saton Energy. 2X60MVA 132/33kV Substation at Amasiri, Afikpo and 2x132kV line bay extension at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State constructed by NCEP, Completing.

The Construction of Administrative Block At Permanent Site, Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State by Bishop City Concept Ltd. Construction Of Admin Block, Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State by Risdano Limited. Construction of Physiotherapy Complex, Phase 2, In Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (Fetha) In Ebonyi State, by Nina Davito Nigeria Limited under the supervision of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Construction Of Forensic Laboratory Building In Enugu State, Rona Eu Ltd supervised by the Federal Ministry Of Aviation, and the Construction Of New Terminal Building Enugu State, by Messrs. CCECC Nigeria Limited, and Construction Of Control Tower And Technical Building At Enugu Airport, Enugu State.

Projects earmarked for verification in the South-South include the dualization Of Sapele-Ewu Road: Section Ii: Agbor- Ewu in Delta State C/No.6250, dualization Of Sapele-Ewu Road: Section I: Sapele – Agbor in Delta State C/No.6249, rehabilitation Of Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway, Section Iv: Aba – Port Harcourt in Rivers State. C/No. 6252. and the dualization Of Jattu – Fugar – Agenebode Road in Edo State. C/No. 6456 supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works And Housing (FMW&H)

Others are the construction of a two Story NHIS/Retainership Complex Phase 2, Landscaping Drainage and Beautification Phase 2 of FMC Asaba, the Establishment of Cancer Centre Phase 1, Construction of Officers Quarters Phase 2 under the supervision of Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

Construction of NHIS Complex, construction of Training Schools Complex, Construction of Student’s Hostel Complex, Tarring of Internal Road Networks with the Hospital Premises under the supervision of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State

Construction of 132kv Opai – Kwale (DC) Trans line (14kM) Delta State, Yenagoa – Oporoma 132kV DC Trans line (50kM) Bayelsa State under the supervision of Transmission Company of Nigeria

Projects earmarked for verification in the South-West include the dualization of Lagos-Otta road in Lagos State C/No.3278a, rehabilitation of Ikorodu Shagamu road in Lagos State C/No..6289a, rehabilitation And Upgrading of Idanre water supply project, Ondo State phase 1 And 2, rehabilitation /upgrading Of Obafemi Awolowo University Phase 1 And 2, Construction Of Ile Ife Dam, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and rural development/Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan by Messrs . Mekini Engineering Limited.

Projects earmarked for verification in the North Central include

Construction Of Thirteen (13) Rooms Hostels And Hall With Toilet Facilities And Three (3) Bedroom Staff Quarters at Model Smart School Wase Town, Wase LGA, Plateau State by DHM Global Merchant Ltd, Construction Of NDLEA Zonal (Area) Command In Igumale, Ado/Okpokwu, Benue State Federal Constituency By Jegi Paramount Multilink Ltd

Projects earmarked for verification in the Northeast include the Completion of the Medical Record Complex Phase 11, the Completion of Main Theatre Phase 1, the Construction of the Trauma Centre in Yobe, the Construction of Specialty Clinic Complex, Construction Of 1 No. Storey Building of Ear, Nose & Throat (Ent) and Ophthalmology Block(Phase 11), Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa, Construction of Wellness Centre, Construction Of 1 No. Storey Building Of Hematology and Chemical Pathology Laboratory Block, Vertical Extension Of 1 No. Storey Building Of 80 Beds Space Ward

Projects earmarked for verification in the North-West include the Rehabilitation Of Abuja-Kaduna- Zaria-Kano Road Section I Ii: Zaria -Kano In Kaduna/Kano States By Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Construction Of Kano Western Bye-Pass C/No. 5960 By Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Limited. Construction of Ingawa/Dallaji Dam, Katsina State by Hassuni Eng. Services Ltd. Construction of Galma Dam, Zaria, Kaduna State by Gilmor Nig. Ltd. Maitama Abuja.

Construction of 2X60MVA, 132/33kV Substation at Bichi, Kano State by Green Icon International Limited. Construction of Trauma Centre, Zaria Construction of Oncology Treatment Centre, Zaria. Construction of Paediatrics Complex, Zaria Construction of General Out-patient Department (GOPD) National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State.

Renovation/Expansion of Accident & Emergency Unit, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State. Conversion of Uncompleted Oxygen Plant to Central Stores and Offices, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State. APRON Expansion at Katsina Airport, Katsina State, Improvement of Runway Shoulder for Kano Airport, Kano State, Completion of one (1) Storey Building of State of Art Library at Dawakin-Kudu LGA, Kano State

In a release issued by the Director of Strategic Communications in the Commission Bede Anyawu, he directed all the Verification teams to submit the results of their reports and come back to enable the Commission to send the same to the appropriate government agencies for further action.