Fiscal reforms: Customs, 62 other MDAs to stop direct revenue collection —Presidential C’ttee

The Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government will stop direct collection of revenue, the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms revealed.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday.

According to Oyedele who is former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will now collect revenue for the MDAs.

He stated that Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is one of the lowest in the world but the cost of collection is high.

“Ironically, our cost of collection is one of the highest. And the reason for that is that we’ve got all manners of agencies. The Federal Government alone, we have 63 MDAs that were given revenue targets last year, no; actually in the 2023 budget,” he said.

“And two things that would come up from that: on one hand, these agencies are being distracted from doing their primary function which is to facilitate the economy. Number two, they were not set up to collect revenue, so, they won’t be able to collect revenue efficiently.

“So, move those revenue collection function to the FIRS. It has two advantages: the cost of collection and efficiency will improve, these guys will focus on their work, and the economy will benefit as a result,” Channels quoted him saying.

When asked for clarity on his comments, he said these MDAs are not set up to collect revenue on behalf of the federal government, therefore, should focus on their primary responsibilities.

“If you are Customs, focus on trade facilitation, border protection and if you are NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), just regulate telecommunications. You are not set up to collect revenue.

“It can be your revenue and someone else can collect it for you. There will be more transparency because you see what is being collected and is accounted for properly. It is also a way of holding ourselves to account as to how we spend the money we collect from the people.”

Speaking further, he said Nigeria’s tax gap is estimated around N20trn as many members of the elite evade paying the exact taxes they should remit to the government.

“As of today, we have significant tax gap estimated in the region of 20 trillion or even more naira. If you focus more on the few major taxes – Value Added Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, a lot of people are not (tax) compliant, particularly the middle class and the elite, some of them are in the tax net with one or two fingers, you pay a thousand naira as tax when you should have paid N10m,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone “D” Bauchi, says it has seized contraband with Duty Paid Value of N1.178 billion from January to date.

Acting Controller of the Zone, Mr Joseph Adelaja stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the unit made 88 seizures within the period under review with a culminative Duty Paid Value of 1.178 billion.

Adelaja listed the seized goods to include nine sacks of Pangolin scales and claws weighing 396.4 kilogramme, two live birds (African crowned crane), one live gazelle, one piece of lion bone and a plastic container of lion fat.

He listed other goods to include 88 cartons of insecticides; 342 packs of foreign candy, 190 cartons of flavored powdered drinks, 23 sacks of used shoes, 1,800 bags of sugar, and 343 bags of fertilisers.

Others are 328 bags of foreign rice, 66 cartons of foreign soap, 50 cartons of pasta, 54 kegs of foreign vegetable oil, three cars, among others.

Adelaja said the seizure followed a robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing by other customs units and resilient patrol officers of the FOU “D” unit.

According to him, the unit is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing customs laws, implement government fiscal policies and suppression of smuggling within its area of operations.

While urging the people to provide credible information to the service to enable it to curb smuggling, Adelaja warned that smugglers would be prosecuted