FirstBank wins best Bank in digital transformation award

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has won the Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 and Best Banking Digital Transformation Nigeria Awards at the International Investor Awards 2022.

The International Investor is a print and online publication that provides insights, news, and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets, investing opportunities, industry analysis and so much more.

All content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

The bank was recognized with the Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 award for its leadership role in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria which has been integral to improving lives and stimulating businesses of individuals across the country.

Also, the Best Bank in Digital Transformation was awarded to FirstBank in recognition of its continued efforts at reinventing its digital banking channels which have been central to reinforcing the Bank’s leading role in promoting a cashless society in the country whilst putting customers at an advantage in enjoying a secured and seamless digital banking experience.

The Bank’s digital banking channels include; its recently unveiled fully automated branch (FirstBank Digital Experience Centre), *894# USSD banking, FirstMobile, First online, and WhatsApp banking amongst others.

Expressing delight at the Bank’s performance, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications First Bank of Nigeria Limited Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney, said, “We thank International Investor Awards for the recognition, whilst dedicating these awards to our esteemed customers spread across the world for their unflinching patronage of our services through our 128 years of existence.

As a bank that is woven into the fabric of society, we remain committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy safe, secure, and advanced financial services as they seamlessly carry out their banking transactions on the go, irrespective of where they are,” she concluded.

In the 2021 financial year, the Bank received similar recognitions. A few of these are Most Innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria 2021 by Global Banking and Finance Awards; African Bank of the Year 2021 & Innovative Banking Product of the Year 2021 by African Leadership Magazine Awards; Best Internet Banking Nigeria 2021 by International Business Magazine; Best Financial Brand 2021 by Global Brands Awards.

Others are Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021 by Global Finance; Alternative Delivery Channel of the Year 2021 by BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards and 2nd Most admired financial services Brand in Africa by Brand Africa.