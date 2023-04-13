FirstBank reiterates commitment to financial literacy, participates in global money week

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

First Bank of Nigeria Limited joined the rest of the world to participate in the 2023 edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) which was held from 20 – 26 March 2023.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people are financially aware as they acquire knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.

The 2023 edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) themed “Plan your money, plant your future” is specifically selected to prompt young people to be forward-looking and to have a broad view of the environment and society in their financial decisions. The GMW is focused on the impact of a prudent approach to money by children as it plays an important role in securing their future.

During the Global Money Week/Financial Literacy Day, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, led other staff of the Bank across the country as they inspired children and young people to learn about money, livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Adeduntan had a virtual knowledge sharing on the ethics of managing money at Redeemers Secondary school Libya road, Narayi Junction barnawa kaduna State. Complementing the FirstBank Group CEO’s efforts, other FirstBank staff visited at least one school in 20 states, including the FCT, where over 3000 children were engaged with the rudiments of financial literacy.

The Global Money Week aligns with the Bank’s longstanding FutureFirst Initiative designed to encourage its customers and key stakeholders alike to imbibe the saving culture, as it eases every parent’s ability to have their children exposed to the rudiments of financial literacy at an early age which plays a role in securing the future of children.

With the bank’s FutureFirst Initiative, FirstBank has so far impacted over 85,000 secondary school students on Career Counselling, Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship.

In addition to this, the Bank, through its children’s Products – KidsFirst (0-12 years) and MeFirst (13-17 years) Accounts – aims at encouraging the right savings culture amongst children across various age ranges.

The Global Money Week reiterates the Bank’s resolve at promoting the need to secure the future of the younger generation through various endeavours like our FutureFirst initiative and our MeFirst and KidsFirst products and services, specifically designed to put our young customers at an advantage.

An astute understanding of the concept of money during one’s childhood is a critical asset for one to be exposed to as it keeps the mind productively empowered in making smart money decisions to not just secure the future but its betterment.

The Bank continues to encourage young people to develop their money knowledge and skills, by giving them the confidence to make informed financial decisions that positively impact them, both now and in the future”.