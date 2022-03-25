Champion Newspapers Limited
FirstBank holds round table as Cobhams Asuquo, Osas others share experiences

By Peter
COMFORT EKELEME

 

First Bank of Nigeria Limited will Friday hold a round table for the Gen Zs and Millennials to learn from the event speakers cutting across diverse experiences, socio-economic backgrounds and career paths.

The event themed “Discrimination, Bias, Stereotype. Still Walking Tall!” will have Cobhams Asuquo, award-winning music producer, songwriter and musician; Osas Ighodaro, Actress, Host, Producer & humanitarian; Ore Runsewe, the founder of Arami Essentials, a natural beauty brand and Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria share their experiences with the event participants.

Denola Grey, Actor, Model, Fashion Consultant, and on-air multimedia personality (OAP) will moderate the event.

From the roll call of speakers, it is one to look forward to – irrespective of environment, background or career path – as participants will be exposed to insights and shared experiences on the need to stand tall and forge ahead in the face of “Discrimination, Bias, Stereotype”

This webinar is designed by FirstBank to amplify the voices of millennials and Gen Zs.

 

 

