FirstBank assures effective support to customers 

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com
In his presentation, Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Ltd (BAA Consult), Dr ‘Biodun Adedipe urged Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) to be agile , responsive at a time like this, adding that they should build innovative goals into the company’s plan for growth.
He stated that balancing the basic business risk and financial risk is ever more important with the massive disruptions since 2020.
Dr. Adedipe further noted that CFOs need to track and manage cash flows the same way bankers do.
“The accounting and reporting functions should be more efficient.Maintaining a line-of-sight on cash has become more critical to organizational resilience and sustainability.
“One of the specialties of First Bank and the FBN family is the technical capacity to interrogate your company’s balance sheet (SoFP).Find either the weaknesses or opportunities therein.
“Develop a funding model / strategy to make funding of your organization and its operations more efficient, cost effective and sustainable.That, for me, is the whole essence of partnering with First Bank,” Dr. Adedipe said.
He however commended the management of Firstbank for effectively growing its business in spite of economic challenges, like Naira depreciation, occasioned by the exchange rate unification.
He said, I was excited when the group executive mentioned the growth rate of Firstbank in the first half of this year compared to last year’s.
“That means Firstbank has been effectively managed, which is credit to management. It simply means that the bank’s results grew faster than the depreciation of the Naira, by that unified exchange rate,” he said.
Also speaking, Head of Treasury Department, Adeola Abioye urged businesses in Nigeria to be a bit more delibrate and intentional about focusing on non oil export as a way of diversifying their businesses.
She maintained that FirstBank has a very robust export desk that can provide information on the opportunities available.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.