First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu exhorts Enugu students on dedication, hardwork

Cosmas Chukwu

Nigeria’s First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has advised secondary school students to take their studies very seriously in order to take the mantle of leadership in the near future as well as contribute to nation building.

She gave the advice on Friday during the distribution of over 50,000 exercise books to students from various secondary schools in Enugu State.

Represented by the Enugu State first lady, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, senator Tinubu described hard work and dedication as the bedrock of academic excellence.

She said the book sharing initiative is one of the programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, of the president Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Also, the Special Adviser to the governor, SPA, on Health matters, Dr Yomi Jaye who educated the students on ways and strategies of achieving a goal in life, commended Mrs Mbah and the state government for the lofty initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of the children as well as their capacity to study.

Dr Jaye further demonstrated how to resuscitate and help a fainted individual which according to him, can help the students to save a life before calling for emergency assistance.

The event has in attendance the commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih, wife of the former Nkanu East chairman, Mrs Rita Edeh, Teachers among others.