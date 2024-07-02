First Lady pays condolence visit to VP’s wife

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has said that “the loss of a mother is really a painful thing and no matter how old she is, you will not want her to go”.

She asserted this during a condolence visit to the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima over the death of her mother, Hajia Maryam Albishir.

“The influence of the mother is great. Though, our fathers tend not to scold us as much as our mothers, but what our mothers do, especially when we are still very young, are really remarkable.

“I know you will miss her very much but she has done so well and I pray Almighty Allah to remembers all her good work and forgives her shortcomings,” she said

Mrs Tinubu extolled the virtue of mothers saying they are the ones who largely help shape the lives of their children.

She pointed out that, though, female children tend to gravitate towards their fathers, but the role and influence of the mother cannot be overemphasised.

She prayed for strength for Hajia Shettima and other members of the family to bear the loss

Responding, the wife of the Vice President, thanked the first lady for the visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the first lady was accompanied by the wives of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Deputy Senate President, the Imo State Governor and the Chief of Staff to the President.

NAN also reports that the late Albishir died on June 23 at 69 and her remains was laid to rest in Kano.