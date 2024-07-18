First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pays condolence visit to Saraki family ahead of mother’s burial

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to the Saraki family ahead of the funeral of their Mother Mrs Florence Morenike Saraki in Lagos

While condoling with the children she noted that her visit which has the permission of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a way of letting the family know that they love them.

“We are one family. You know that politics aside, Mr President will always look out for you”.

“Mama lived a good life. I know it hurts so much but we thank God for the good life she lived”.

The First Lady pointed out that the son of the deceased and President of the 8th Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki was always in her support at that time at the upper chamber.

She prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

In his response, Senator Bukola Saraki noted that he was not surprised by the visit of the First Lady who he described as a passionate and loving woman.

“You always see the bigger picture all the times. I know you are a passionate woman who is full of compassion. I know you are here with the knowledge of the President. I thank you very much “.

Prayers were offered both in the Christian and Islamic faith for the repose of the soul of the departed and also for the President and nation as a whole.

Those present were the children of late Mrs Florence Morenike Saraki including Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Mrs Tope Edu and Mr Laolu Saraki alongside members of the extended family.

