First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akwa Ibom governor over wife’s death

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the late Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, as a peaceful and God-fearing woman who had a deep love for her people.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Governor’s Lodge in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Senator Tinubu reflected on her relationship with the deceased, expressing her honor in having met her. She acknowledged Mrs. Patience Umo Eno’s impact on her community and said she completed her life’s journey with grace and devotion.

“Politics aside, we are all Nigerians. One thing I thank God for is that, when we meet people, we should show love and care. I am grateful that despite her short time on earth, she fulfilled her mission. God will comfort her husband and children. I will always be here for you,” she said emotionally.

After signing the condolence register opened in honor of the late Mrs. Eno, special prayers were held for the repose of her soul and for comfort to her family in their time of grief.

Governor Umo Eno, while thanking the First Lady for her visit, acknowledged her as a true mother to all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations. He spoke emotionally about his late wife, calling her his greatest partner and vowing to mourn her for the rest of his life. He also pledged to continue the activities of the First Lady’s office in Akwa Ibom.

Accompanying the First Lady was the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, along with the wives of leaders of the National Assembly and several state governors.

