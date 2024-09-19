First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu donates N500m to Maiduguri flood victims

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Wife of the President, Sen. Olaremi Tinubu and the chairperson Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), have donated the sum of N500 million to the victims of the Maiduguri flood to alleviate their suffering.

While sympathizing with Governor Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Wife of the President said ” we are here to rally you to compliment what you have been doing to the flood victims.”

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Kashim Shettima ” I am here today wearing two hats, one to represent the first lady and the chairperson of Renewed Hope Initiative, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu she kindly asked me to extend her sympathy and prayers to you and the good people of Borno state.”.

“With your kind permission, I would like to present a dummy cheque of N500 million to the victims of the flood to alleviate their suffering,” the First Lady added., “She asked me to extend her sympathy and prayers to you, the victims of the flood, and the people of Borno state she would have loved to be here personally but something very pressing came up and she delegated me, as the daughter of the soil to represent her,, she asked me to extend sympathy and prayers.”.

” Your Excellency, the mother of the nation says you are in her prayers, and Insha Allah we are going to rally behind you to compliment the good things you have been doing to the people of Borno state.Your Excellency, we are all with you and we pray to Allah to give you the courage and wisdom to navigate these challenges”, Mrs Tinubu said.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum said the concern of the Federal Government to the development of Borno state cannot be over emphasized.

” The wife of the President, Sen. Olaremi Tinubu through Renewed Hope Initiative has been supporting Borno state and the country especially, through women and children empowerment”, Zulum said.

He commended the First Lady, Mrs Tinubu, the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Kashim Shettima the wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, the wives of the Governor of Lagos and Yobe state, as well as the wives of ministers among other members of the First lady’s delegation for the sympathy visit to the people of Borno state.

Also, the Governor of Kastina state, Alhaji Diko Rada has also donated N100 million to the victims of the Maiduguri flood, to cushion their hardship.

While commensurating with Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Katsina state Governor, Umar Diko Rada ” said we are here to sympathize with you and people of the state over the recent flooding that ravaged the state capital where many lives were lost and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

” As Muslims, we believe it is from God and we pray that such incidents never happen again in any part of the country. We also pray that God grant eternal life to those who lost their lives and replenish for those who lost their properties “, Rada said.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the first lady for the visit and assured that the fund they contributed with be judiciously utilized for the benefit of the flood victims.

The Governor of Katsina was accompanied by the Speaker of the Katsina state House of Assembly, the Emir of Daura and the representative of the Emir of Katsina among other Katsina state government officials.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng