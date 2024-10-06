First ladies, others to gather in Abuja November for Mother of All Women in Governance confab.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Eminent personalities including present and former first ladies will converge at the prestigious Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja on November 1, 2024 for a two-day international conference, exhibition, cultural show and award night with the theme, “creating partnerships that work in Africa.”

The gathering will enable the eminent women brainstorm on how to resolve Nigerian’s lingering leadership problems and find ways to ensure increased participation of women in politics and leadership responsibilities in the country.

Expected at the Colours of Africa Festival, conference and award night include wives of former presidents and spouses of current leaders notably, former first lady, Hajiya Turai Musa Yar’Adua, wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Dr. Uloma Akpabio, Amb. J. Sylva among others, according to organisers of the event.

In a statement signed by the President, Focus Africa Series, Ambassador Succex Bright Ibeh, the group is a storytelling organization, appointed by the United Nations Gender Priority Strategy unit for Africa, with presence in 29 countries across the continent.

Ibeh said the outfit also hosts periodic conferences, trade exhibitions and targeted advocacy programmes which turns the spotlight on women and the African continent.

He stated that the Abuja Colours of Africa festival will feature many events such as exhibitions of African cultural activities, dances and artifact shows to be followed by the Global Youth Conference and the Decade of Significance Award event on the 2nd of November, 2024.

According to the organisers, discussions at the conference will focus on the wellbeing of men and women in business, leadership and governance, global trends in politics and business, climate change issues, advances in technology, agriculture and manufacturing.

The major objective of the Abuja Colours of Africa Festival, the organisers said, include to raise awareness among participants on the likely positive influence of women on good governance, politics and the rule of law.

Delegates will also look at how to help Nigeria improve on the ease of doing business, debate conflict resolution strategies within border regions and issues of advocacy and lobbying within and outside government circles, among others.

The event will also host delegates from around the world as many participants from the USA, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Kenya, Burundi, Sierra Leone, Ghana and many other countries have confirmed their arrival.

“Confirmed special guests, speakers and panellists include Barrister (Mrs) Chioma Uzodinma, wife of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Dr. Amb. Foluke Abdulrazaq, Rev. Mrs. Otu Eyoanwan Bassey, Dr. Mrs. Amaba Sam-Ogbuku, Dr. Mrs. Linda Ayade, Dr. Maniya Mohmoud Bamure, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam, Mrs. Bagudu, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, MD Lotus Bank, and Eric Chinje, ex-Communication Director of the World Bank.

Others are Dr. Liman Ibrahim former CG, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Deepika, SInari Daranijo, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Promise Onyenche, Hon Fatmata Sawanneh, Dr. Elizabeth Yuwun, Dr. Uphie Chinje, Hajiya Mariam Salihu, Dr. Folashade Arike, Mitchelle Mhlanga, Mphoentle Keitseng, Ange Carine, Sharon gitonga, Thabisile Ncube and many others.

The organisers hope to use the event to appoint a United Nations Gender Priority Strategy Ambassador, (GEPSA) to help create and drive a global movement that would educate, train, advocate and enact action on policy, education, advocacy and research on human priorities as it affects the female gender from the grassroots.

“Focus Africa Series drives, supports and promotes the agenda of the UN Women, the Commission on Status of Women and other multifaceted issues affecting and hindering the overall integrity of women for the purpose of advocacy.

“The event will hold with an exhibition and will be concluded with the Colours of Africa festival on 2nd November to celebrate Focus Africa 7th year anniversary. “Features will include: diverse cultural troupe dance. award recognition to global leaders and change makers, treasure hunt, trade show, panel discussions, interactive sessions and lots more.”