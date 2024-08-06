Firemore Blended Brandy enters Nigerian market

The alcohol and spirits market has witnessed a new and unique addition as Firemore Blended Brandy makes a big entry into the Nigerian market.

Barely a couple of months in, Firemore Blended Brandy is already making waves and competing favourably with other brands.

Firemore, which is produced by MP Master Piece Limited, producers of Skirt Blended Brandy, Kubanah Whisky, etc; is produced in Nigeria with ingredients sourced both locally and internationally.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Emeka Ike, MP Master Piece Limited has been at the forefront of promoting quality made in Nigeria goods with international standards, adding that and the introduction of Firemore Blended Brandy is an additional testament to what the company stands for.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, Mr. Ike said: “Firemore is produced here in Nigeria and I’m proud to say that a lot of care is put into the production, from ingredients sourcing to the production process; Firemore will compete well with any foreign brandy in the market. The unique flavour appeals to consumers above the age of 18, so whether you’re taking it straight, baking with it or making a cocktail with Firemore, as long as you’re 18 and not pregnant, you will get the satisfaction you crave.”

On doing business in Nigeria as an indigenous company, Ike stated: “My company has created jobs for many young Nigerians, that is one of the huge benefits of having indigenous companies and government needs to promote and protect the interest of indigenous producers with good policies and conducive environment to create more job opportunities for our younger generations, and that way, tackle unemployment, poverty and other social menace in our society”.

He added: ”If the environment is not friendly for producers, it’s a problem. Many producers in the country today are struggling to survive, and those who cannot keep up have left the country; it’s a big challenge, and we need government intervention with fair policies”.

Ike lamented the deplorable state of the roads as a major challenge for the distribution of goods from place of production to the market and other locations.

“The state of our roads is terrible and producers spend so much on vehicle maintenance. Many occasions, trucks somersault on roads and goods are lost while producers lose millions of Naira at a point.

“I use this medium to appeal to the government to fix our roads so that producers would find it easy to convey goods around the country. Inflation is also there, resulting in high cost of production of goods. We have been in the alcohol and spirit market for many years, facing tough environmental and operational challenges like every other industry. The market is slow now owing to numerous factors militating production process and we appeal to the government to listen to us”, he added.

For a better society