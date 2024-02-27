Champion Newspapers Limited
Fire razes shops at Kano market

The Kano State Fire Service has said a fire razed 21 shops at Yankatako Market at Rijiyar Lemo in  Kumbotso Local Government in Kano.

The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred at about 02:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 02:00 am from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) that there was a fire outbreak at Yankatako market.

“We quickly mobilized our personnel to the scene and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops”, he said.

Abdullahi said the 21 shops were contained in the furniture section of the market.

He said no life was lost and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

