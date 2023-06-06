Fire razed down Magistrate Court in Ebonyi State 

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A Magistrate Court located at the State Judiciary Headquarters Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital, was razed down by fire at the weekend.

The Chief Registrar Mrs Nnenna Ọnụoha, stated this at the court premises while briefing newsmen .

She disclosed that property worth N40 million were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

Mrs Onuoha reiterated that preliminary investigation indicated that the inferno happened at midnight, and was caused by surge from the transformer.

‘The security officers and our staffs living at the Quarters were the ones that detected the fire’

She maintained that no life was lost, except that properties were destroyed.

“The Fire actually came out from the transformer of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)”

“I’m the early hours of Friday (4th June 2023), we got a call from our people living at the Magistrate Quarters, that the Court was razed down”

“We rushed to court to know what happened, indeed the court was razed down”

“As at that morning 7.30 am to 8am, there were still indications of more outburst of the fire, again we had to call the fire service, that God’s their Director was here, they came back and quenched it”

“We started making inquiry on what happened for such to happen, they told us it was a power surge from the Transformer”

The Court Registrar said that the rescuers were able to call the State Fire Service, who came to the scene of the inferno.

“Even when we came, the fire service people were still there, they came and helped us to save our Files, only that the building was destroyed”

‘Some court exhibits were destroyed also during the fire outbreak, as the fire was burning, the Generator also got affected and probably escalated it”