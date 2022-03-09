Fire incident at Women Affairs Ministry’s Headquarter Building, No life or files were lost – Perm Sec

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Contrary to the media hypes making around the late evening fire incident of Monday, March 7th, at the Headquarter’s Building of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,no life, file, records or documents was lost save for some electricity cables.

signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations,

Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, the fire incident experienced around 6.30 pm

Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, the fire incident experienced around 6.30 pm , might have been as a result of the off and on public power supply to the Headquarter’s Building located opposite Court of Appeal Complex, Abuja. The building ran on Power Generator for most part of the day with public power supply restored only for few hours.

The release explained that with the timely intervention of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, FNSE and some staff of the Ministry who were still around at the time of the outbreak, the situation was brought under control as they swiftly swung to action to mobilize the Fire Service personnel to put it out.

With the fire incident successfully contained, the release states that, the media hype around it is therefore unnecessary and needed to be dispelled; adding that the few damages to power cables have been assessed and the Permanent Secretary leading the Maintenance Officers of the Ministry have swung into action to get on top of the situation.

Engr. Adebiyi has expressed much gratitude to staff that were present as well as the Fire-fighting Team that heeded his calls to arrive very well on time to contain the fire incident.