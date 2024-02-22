Fire guts market in Anambra, four shops razed

PHIL OKOSE & PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Four shops were in the wee hours of Tuesday razed by fire in Nkwo Market, Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that the incident was as a result of power surge.

An eye witness account said that goods worth millions of naira, including household items and plastic materials were destroyed by the fire.

Confirming the incident, the State Fire Chief, Engr. Dr. Martin Agbili, said no life was lost in the inferno.

He said, “My men who arrived the scene shortly after they were alerted were able to control the fire from spreading to the entire market.

“At about 0120hrs (1.20am) of Wednesday 21-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Nkwo Market, Umunze.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the fire scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished with the assistance of some traders and the public who came out at that time.

“The cause of the fire was unknown but suspected power surge. There was no casualty or loss of life during the fire incident but about four (4) shops were affected, mainly provision shops, plastic shop and attachments shop.”

He urged people to always remember to switch off their electrical and electronics appliances when they are not in use to avoid fire break outs from power surges.”