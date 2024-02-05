Fire guts Lagos sawmill, destroys goods worth millions of naira

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Fire, on Sunday afternoon, gutted a sawmill located at Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, Awori bus-stop area of Abule Egba.

It was gathered that the fire began around 3:40pm and that the personnel of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service came to the scene at about 4:20pm to quench it.

According to an eyewitness, the fire burnt most of the goods at the sawmill and that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Although, the cause of the fire incident is unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The marketers were seen struggling to retrieve few of their goods not yet burnt by the fire.