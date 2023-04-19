Champion Newspapers Limited
Fire guts female hostel at UNIBEN

A fire outbreak on Tuesday gutted the female students’ hotels of the Ekehuan campus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The inferno, reports said, destroyed some documents and properties at the university.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident, which started at midday, however, claimed no life.

While an account said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, another source said it was ignited by a surge from an electric cooker, popularly known as ‘hot plate’ that one of the female students was using.

According to the source, the attention of the fire service in the state was drawn to the incident on time and its men were on ground to extinguish the fire.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, declined comment.

The state fire service is also yet to comment on the incident.

