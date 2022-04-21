Fire guts Central Bank in Markudi Latest News By Peter On Apr 21, 2022 8 Share A branch of Nigeria’s Apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is on fire. The fire started in the early morning of Thursday, April 21, 2022, and the cause of the fire is unclear as of press time. It gathered that the fire department has been notified. For a better society Continue Reading CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN)Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsFire guts Central Bank in MarkudiLatest NewsMarkudi 8 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
