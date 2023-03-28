Fire engulfs building in popular Lagos Market

The popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island has been engulfed by fire.

It was gathered that the fire affected a plaza in the market where Ladies’ shoes are sold, destroying properties worth millions of naira in the process.

Firefighters from two divisions of Lagos Fire Service had been deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

While there was no causality recorded, there is panic presently around the area as balls of fire billowed and smoke enveloped the skyline.

When contacted, the Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been brought under control as of 10.30 am.

According to Adeseye, ”The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five-story building.

“The Fire is however under control as mitigation is on to limit its spread.”

