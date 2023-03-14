Fire destroys property worth N23.3bn in 3 months

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said property valued at more than N23.3 billion were lost to fire outbreaks in the country between October and December, 2022.

This is contained in a statistical report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja by Mr. Abraham Paul, the FFS Public Relations Officer.

The report showed that 649 fire outbreaks were recorded within the period under review, while property valued at about N145.4 billion were saved.

It indicated that 28 lives were lost in the fire incidents within the period, while 40 others were rescued.

The report gave the number of properties affected to include 111 public buildings and 230 private ones, 11 educational establishments, 61 shops, 19 factories and banks, nine clubs, hotels and restaurants.

It added that 56 petrol stations, 21 oil and gas facilities, two timber sheds, 63 automobile, 17 markets and 49 others were also destroyed by fire within the period under review.

On the causes of the fire incidents, the report indicated that 122 of the cases were linked to electrical equipment and high voltage, while 16 were due to illegal storage of petroleum products.

According to the report, 32 of the fire incidents were caused by cigarette stub and bush burning, 185 by electrical sparks, 37 through gas, 104 due to accidents, arson and automobile incidents.

The statistics further showed that 88 of the fire incidents were due to unknown causes and seven as a result of building collapse.

The report also showed that 17 out of the fire incidents were under investigation.