Fire destroys properties worth millions of naira in Lagos

Properties worth millions of naira, were on Thursday razed when three shops caught fire at Ladipo Plank Market, Baale Roundabout, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos.

The inferno started from a pile of planks due to power surge before spreading quickly to the shops within the market.

In a preliminary report by the Head, Public Affairs Unit- Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor.

The fire was however brought under control by LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigerian Police Force before it could spread to more shops.

The report read in part, “Following distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, through the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 0004hrs, the Agency activated it’s Cobra Response Team from Onipanu.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 0042hrs, responders discovered that a section of the plank market had caught fire at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigations revealed that the inferno started from a pile of planks due to power surge before spreading quickly to 3 other shops within the market.

“No casualties, nor injuries were recorded in the incident.

“Safety Measures were activated by members of the multi-agency response teams to safeguard responders at the scene of the incident during the operation.

“LRT coordinated the operation in conjunction with the LASG Fire and Rescue Service.

“A significant quantity of planks and properties equally worth millions of naira, were salvaged by responders during the operation.

“Collaborative efforts of the responders were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to more shops.

“The fire was totally extinguished and dampening down.

“The Agency’s Response Team and members of the Plank Market Association conducted Public Advocacy on preventive measures, to avoid such incidents in the future.”

