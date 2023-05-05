Champion Newspapers Limited
Fire breaks out at Alaba market in Lagos as mob prevents rescue efforts

By Peter
A fire outbreak has been reported at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of Lagos state.

Adeseye Margaret, director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said an angry mob is preventing the firefighters from quelling the inferno.

The fire is said to have affected mainly the shanties used as shops in the market.

Details later…..

 

