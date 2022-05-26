Fintiri wins primaries for re-election

– As former governor quits Senate contest

From Solomon Swem,Yola

The Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri,was yesterday declared as winner of governorship primaries on the platform of People’s Democratic party (PDP) without any other contestants.

The only contestant against Fintiri Ambassador Ibrahim Jameel,was disqualified in controversial circumstances,he is now in Court challenging his disqualification.

The governor was declared winner by the returning officer Mr.Gavin kataf, saying that the governor pulled 668 votes out of the 699 delegates from the 266 wards in the state.

The governor in his response commended the delegates for considering him worthy to fly the flag of PDP for his re-election.

Fintiri pleaded with Adamawa delegates to vote for former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, for the presidential delegates conference.

In a similar development, another former governor Mr Bala Ngilari,has quits the Senate race .

Ngilari is from the same northern senatorial zone and local government with governor Fintiri.He was contesting on the platform of All Progressive Congress APC.

No reason was giving for his resignation from the contest in the statement issued and signed by Ngilari.