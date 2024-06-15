Champion Newspapers Limited
Finidi George resigns as Super Eagles head coach

Finidi George has resigned from his position as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

It is believed Finidi took the decision on Saturday, days after the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced moves to bring in a foreign technical adviser.

His exit was confirmed by former Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, on his X account.

Ibitoye wrote: “News just in: Finidi George @FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his @NGSuperEagles manager position.”

Finidi was only appointed on April 29, 2024, to replace Jose Peseiro, whose contract expired in February.

During his very brief tenure, the former Enyimba boss oversaw a 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic, both in the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

 

