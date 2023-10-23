Finding an artisan, the fast and smart way by Daibau.ng

Construction and renovation – just two simple words, but ones which can give anyone a massive headache. Even if it’s just a matter of sorting out your bathroom or kitchen, the whole experience can be quite a stressful one with no end of unexpected complications. There are so many decisions to make and issues that might arise. Among the most important is certainly how to find an honest and reliable building contractor who will carry out all the work professionally and promptly and will do all they can to make a success of the job.

Everyone’s heard horror stories of contractors who constantly cancel meetings, quote high prices, and in the end, if they do finish the job, the work is substandard. If you find yourself facing similar dilemmas and doubts when looking for a contractor, we’re delighted to tell you that a solution is at hand. For several years now, the Daibau.ng portal has been helping customers in Nigeria find quality contractors. If you need help when it comes to a construction or renovation project, you can find thousands of local contractors on the portal.

Daibau.ng, the most widely used construction and renovation portal in Nigeria!

Your personal e-adviser for construction and renovation work

The main goal of the online platform, which is already available in as many as 12 European countries, is to provide a different experience from what we are used to when it comes to any home renovation or construction project: an experience free from stress and disappointment that provides nothing but satisfaction from start to finish. Daibau is the key to everything because it takes on the role of your personal e-adviser, providing you with a comprehensive list of the best tradespeople and their references all in one place. This enables you to make the best decisions regarding what you want to change inside or outside your home.

With the help of the platform, you will also be able to manage your budget and any deadlines better and more efficiently. Have a look at all the ways Daibau.ng can be of use to you.

How to find the best tradespeople

Above all, it is our huge database of contractors and service providers for all manner of construction jobs that enables us to provide a positive user experience. From concreting, decorating, wiring, and landscaping to the installation of AC units, plumbing, and carpentry services, as well as many other activities – you’ll find every job there.

To find the right professional for your project, simply submit an enquiry via the portal. When doing so, you’ll need to give specific details about your project, i.e. to specify the type of work, when you want the work doing, what the deadline is, and the location. The contractor search system on the Daibau platform is designed to take into account all your wishes, so you’ll then be presented with the best contractors to suit your requirements. The contractors that the portal suggests have already been evaluated by previous clients who used them for similar jobs.

Besides wanting to simplify the renovation and building process, one of the main advantages that the Daibau platform offers is the chance to rate the quality of the contractor’s services. How does this work? Our web portal allows you to evaluate and comment on the tradespeople you have used after the work has been completed.

Since the evaluations are based directly on the experiences of a number of the platform’s users, when you visit the portal, you’ll quickly get a realistic and accurate insight into the quality they offer, thus making it easier for you to make a decision. Ratings from a large number of different people are much more objective than a friend’s recommendation, which represents just a single, isolated experience. As the web portal is based on a system of evaluating a contractor after work has been completed, it means they all strive to work conscientiously, honestly and reliably and to provide a top quality service. If a contractor receives bad reviews, it automatically means bad publicity for them, which, of course, no one wants. Daibau.ng therefore allows you to have more control over the entire process, from the initial meeting to the final sign-off.

In short, Daibau.ng is available and active throughout Nigeria, meaning you now know where to click the next time you’re looking for a contractor to carry out construction work or to provide services so as to make the whole process as simple, worry-free and enjoyable as possible. Nothing can compare to living in a home that you’ve got looking just the way you want and it’s no small thing to know there’s a platform out there that will mean any future home improvements can be carried out simply, quickly, reliably and to a high standard. So, all that’s left is for us to apologise as now there really can’t be any more excuses for putting off that renovation work.