Financial autonomy: Parliamentary workers shut down States Assembly nationwide.

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday made good its threat s members embarked on the nationwide strike over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the state assemblies by the government.

Some of the state Assemblies were locked down as a result of the strike with the vow that they will be like that until the demand of the Association is met.

It would be recalled that the association had earlier issued an ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu to implement financial autonomy for the state assemblies or risk nationwide strike.

The union has also asked state Governors to commence the immediate implementation of financial autonomy for State Assemblies in line with the 1999 Constitution.

In line with the Association’s directive, the effects of the strike could be seen in some state Houses of Assembly like Abia, Anambra, Kano, Katsina and Anambra, among others, as they were locked down.

It was gathered that part of the reasons for the strike was the non review of conditions of service for the parliamentary staff and non implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

In Nasarawa State, PASAN shut down the state Assembly in compliance with a nationwide strike ordered by the national body of the association demanding for financial autonomy of state legislatures across the country.

Mr. Suleiman Oshafu, the Chairman of the union, who stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Lafia, the state capital, said that the strike was total while urging the state Governors to do the needful by implementing financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly.

“We are here today to embark on strike over financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly as financial autonomy will promote accountability, transparency and good governance in the country,” the chairman said.

Oshafu recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed an Executive Order granting the financial autonomy of the state assemblies in 2020.

“What we want from the Government is that all state legislatures must be granted financial autonomy. This strike is nationwide, is indefinite strike”, he said, according to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Urging members of the association to stay at home until further directive from the national leadership of the association, he added: “I call on all PASAN members to comply with the strike and be law abiding”.

NAN reports that members of the association carried different placards reading: “No going back on financial autonomy”; “Financial autonomy is constitutionally guaranteed”; “Give us our financial autonomy now”; “No Autonomy, no legislator and no work”; and “Autonomy the only solution to vibrant legislation”, among others.

Also, the Katsina State Assembly chapter of PASAN on Monday locked down the entrance of the Assembly complex.

The Chairman of the association in Katsina, Alhaji Isah Isma’il-Kanki, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Katsina confirmed 100 per cent compliance by its members.

Isma’il-Kanki told NAN that part of the reasons for the strike was the non review of conditions of service for the parliamentary staff and non implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

According to him, the parliamentary workers in some states are also seeking the establishment of a state assembly commission to ensure the welfare of their members.

“But in Katsina here, we don’t have that issue of assembly commission, because we already have it in existence,” Isma’il Kankia said, adding that no member of the Assembly had been allowed entry to the complex.

The PASAN in Anambra State on Monday barricaded entrance to the State House of Assembly as they joined in the indefinite nationwide strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the industrial action is over the alleged failure of the state government to implement financial autonomy granted to the State Houses of Assembly.

The members laid siege to the Assembly gate and barred anybody from gaining entrance into the complex located at Ekwueme Square, Awka, the state capital.

Mr. Abraham Okoye, Anambra State Chairman, PASAN, told NAN that the action was in total compliance with the directive from the national body.

“Some states including Anambra have failed to implement Section 121 of the Constitution 5th Alteration which granted full financial autonomy to the House of Assembly.

“In Anambra, the former Governor, Dr Willie Obiano, signed a law granting the legislature and the judiciary autonomy to manage their funds. In August 2022, the Assembly also passed a resolution calling for the full implementation of the law.

“Till now, the present Governor is yet to implement the law. PASAN and our counterpart in the Judiciary have written several letters to this effect to no avail. The Executive should allow the legislature to breathe and function optimally. That is our prayer,” he said.

Okoye expressed concern over what he called poor working condition in the state Assembly.

“PASAN Anambra seems to be the worst in the country. The State Assembly is in bad shape, nothing is working. We have no functional ICT centre, no utility vehicles as we have only one vehicle used by 29 house committees for oversight function. Staff welfare is zero and our environment is bushy. We kill snakes all time. We will continue this strike until we get directive from the national body or until we get attention from the Governor”, Okoye said.

Kano State chapter of PASAN was not left out on Monday as it shut down the state House of Assembly paralysing legislative activities.

The action followed the directive of the national leadership of PASAN to members to proceed on indefinite strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had directed its members nationwide to shut down the National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly indefinitely, from Monday.

Malam Bashir Yahaya, PASAN Chairman, Kano State chapter, told NAN that members in the state joined the strike following directives by the national president of the association.

He said that the strike was over the failure of the state government to implement financial autonomy for its legislative arm.

“The strike followed the expiration of ultimatum the union gave to the government to implement financial autonomy for the legislature.

“The union was patient for two years after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the financial autonomy Act, but state Governors have failed to implement it,” the chairman explained.

Yahaya said that the members of the association would continue the strike until their demands were met.

The chairman also reiterated that the state House of Assembly would remain closed until a counter directive from the national body was issued.

Members of PASAN in Abia on Monday barricaded entrance to the State House of Assembly with the members placing a big banner with union’s logo at the Assembly gate as the task force barred anybody from gaining entrance into the complex located on the Government Layout at Ogurube, Umuahia.

Abia PASAN Chairman, Mr. Sunday Kalu, told newsmen that the action by the state chapter was in compliance with the directive from the national body.

He said that it was also as a result of the failure of the state government to domesticate the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

Kalu said the union had embarked on the strike some years back, but later decided to suspend it after negotiation with the government “and up till now, nothing has been done.”

According to him, the union has decided that we embark on indefinite strike, pending when we get a concrete achievement for our members.

Kalu said that some states had started partial implementation but opined that due process was not fully followed.

He said: “In Abia, we have not got the administrative autonomy which is paramount. We have Abia State House of Assembly Commission Law that empowers the Assembly to stay on its own administratively. We are calling on the State Government to do the needful by constituting the Assembly commission and then the financial autonomy”.

Parliamentary workers shut Edo Assembly over agitation for financial autonomy

Members of PASAN, Edo chapter, on Monday,also shutdown the House of Assembly complex with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporting that members of the association barricaded the gates to the assembly complex, thus denying lawmakers access to the facility.

Speaking with newsmen, PASAN Chairman in the state, Umaru Haruna, said the National President of the association, Mr. Mohammed Usman, had directed all chairmen and secretaries to mobilise members for maximum participation in the protest.

Haruna said that PASAN had given a two-day ultimatum to governors of the 36 states of the federation to implement the autonomy in all the houses of assembly across the country before the commencement of the protest.

He noted that the ultimatum was further extended by one week, which ended on October 27.

“The issue of autonomy is a constitutional matter. You know it has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“All we need is for government to start implementation. But as we speak today, nothing has been done. We are not just fighting for PASAN; we are fighting to deepen democracy for Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the essence of separation of power is when autonomy is in operation.

”What we see today is that governors are doing whatever they like and nobody is asking them questions,” the PASAN chairman said.