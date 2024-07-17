Finance Minister assures AFD of partnership to drive economic growth

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has received in his office in Abuja, a high-level delegation from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), led by Mr. Philippe Orliange, Executive Director of Geographies with an assurance of continued partnership in order to drive the country’s economic growth and development.

The AFD team disclosed that the courtesy visit was part of activities celebrating fifteen years of AFD’s operations in Nigeria, adding that the visit aimed to ensure alignment between AFD’s upcoming programmes and the administration’s priorities.

The Minister acknowledged the successful partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and AFD, highlighting challenges and successes of ongoing reforms.

He emphasized short-term priorities, including accelerating targeted benefits to the poor and vulnerable, addressing food security and nutrition challenges, and also discussing infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and security.

The meeting demonstrated the strong partnership between Nigeria and AFD which is committed to driving economic growth and sustainable development.

Edun and AFD team explored opportunities for collaboration, ensuring AFD’s programmes align with Nigeria’s priorities, promoting mutual prosperity and development.

*This courtesy visit marks a significant milestone in our partnership with AFD. We look forward to continued collaboration and mutual support in achieving our economic goals*, Edun said

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both parties to work together towards a more prosperous and sustainable future for Nigeria.