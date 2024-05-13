Finance expert to FG: Ignore OPEC, let crude oil price be in Naira

A financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, has advised the Federal Government to consider pricing the country’s crude oil, in Naira in order to strengthen the local currency.

Unegbu, a past president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the country’s crude oil, bonny light, is of the highest quality and most sought after in the international market.

He said that the government could afford to ignore OPEC regulations and start pricing its crude oil independently in Naira, adding that it would not reduce patronage.

“Floating the Naira was a major error that has exacerbated inflationary trend and caused the people so much pain.

“Nigeria should do something about pricing its oil in Naira. We should leave the regulations of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and price our oil independently,” he said.

Unegbu also advised the government to ignore most economic prescriptions by the Bretton Woods institutions and produce indigenous solutions to the nation’s economic challenges.

Also, an economist and a past president of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu, said that the Naira could be strengthened if the country could earn substantial foreign exchange revenue on a daily basis.

Ekechukwu urged the Federal Government to use every possible avenue to increase the country’s export base to earn more forex.

He advised the government to ensure that the country’s crude oil sales met OPEC quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

He said that the government should ensure that the revenue from crude oil sales came in on a daily basis through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“If we sell our exports on a daily basis, we must get the revenue on a daily basis.

“The revenue must come through the CBN, and the apex bank must receive and distribute such revenue almost immediately.

“But if we have inflow coming in as revenue and the CBN is not seeing it, the NNPC is selling but we do not know where the money is going to, there will be shortage of forex.

“We need a situation where we earn forex on a daily basis, and we have excess of it in the market for both the banks and the Bureaux De Change.

“Until we have such a situation and we are able to meet all the demands of importers, the exchange rates will not come down in a hurry,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government should also initiate a deliberate policy of total curtailing of importation so that what we can not source locally should not be consumed.

He said that such a step would drastically reduce the demand for the dollar and other foreign currencies.

“It is either there will be a deliberate policy of total curtailing of importation so that whatever we cannot source locally we do not need, so that the demand for foreign exchange will drop, ” he said.

The expert said that the idea of unifying the dual exchange rates and floating the Naira as done by President Bola Tinubu, without a strong export base, had been counter-productive.

He urged the Federal Government to revisit the policy decision.

“Floating the Naira when your balance of trade is heavy on the negative side was ill-advised.

“We were not prepared with enough in our foreign exchange reserves. We did not have enough revenue in foreign exchange to float the Naira.

“If possible, the policy should be reversed so that we can go back to moderating the foreign exchange market, ” he said.

Ekechukwu also advised that payments of fees to foreign universities should be curtailed.

“There should be a deliberate policy to reduce payments to foreign universities, ” he said.

According to a renowned economist, Prof. Ken Ife, if inflation can be addressed; if we produce more food, things will improve. It will also address the issue of “dollarisation’’ of the economy.

Ike said that the importation section required four billion dollars monthly to import goods and services into the country.

“But because we have excess liquidity in the system, speculators are simply keeping the dollar as a store of value. Excess liquidity is a major challenge to the Nigerian economy.

“People with so much Naira go looking for dollars. They are now betting on the Naira, and the forward bet on the Naira is that it will continue to go down.

“Everybody keeps holding the dollar and using the dollar to trade with the expectation that the Naira will continue to fall.

“If the expectation is that the Naira will appreciate, people will quickly sell their dollars,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Naira experienced a free fall after Tinubu unified the dual exchange rates and floated the currency in 2023.

The policy, coupled with the prevailing dollar illiquidity had seen the Naira exchanging for as high as N1,900 to the dollar in February.

However, the currency started gradual appreciation in March, peaking at N1, 100 to the dollar at the parallel market in early April.

This was as a result of the monetary policy tightening by the CBN, and attempt to improve dollar liquidity by selling some treasury bills to foreign portfolio investors,

The Naira, again, started losing steam and becoming weak towards the end of April, and now exchanges at N1,400 to the dollar.

.5% of small businesses should be off tax – Oyedele

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is working on a system that will provide tax relief to 95 per cent of the informal sector of the economy in the country.

Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, said this at the closing session of the committee on Sunday in Abuja.

He said this would be achieved through the exemption of businesses earning N25 million a year or less from the various taxes hindering their progress over time.

‘’So, we think that 95 per cent of the informal sector should be legally exempted from all taxes; withholding tax, company income tax, even payee on their staff.

‘’We’re using data to inform our decisions. Currently, if you earn N25 million a year or less, you don’t have to pay company income tax, you don’t have to worry about VAT.

‘’We think that the informal sector are people who are trying to earn legitimate living, we should allow them be and support them to grow to a point where they can then have the ability to pay taxes,” he said.

Oyedele said the new reforms being proposed would focus on the top 5 per cent of that sector, the middle class and the elite for taxes.

He said the committee was drafting the laws to effect the necessary changes in the fiscal policy and tax reform ecosystem of the country.

According to the chairman, the new laws will ensure that reviews become sustained by all governments coming in, adding that: “we don’t want this whole effort to go down the drain, after one or two years.”

On compliance, he urged all stakeholders to fully cooperate with the government in implementing a new fiscal and tax policy that would be used for the general good of the citizens.

‘’We think that the days of being above the law in paying taxes are over. The same thing we’re saying to our leaders, whether they are elected or appointed.

‘’We think they have to lead by example by showing that they have paid the taxes, not only on time, but correctly to the lawful authorities as contained in the various laws,” he said.

He said explained that some of the taxes complained about by Nigerians were those already in the constitution, which the committee had looked at and called for their review.

Oyedele said the committee report would be made to pass through the normal process of legislation in order to give it the full legal backing.

‘’So, our expectation is, as we progress now from ideation, proposal to implementation, you’ll see less and less of those issues and then you’ll see harmony in the direction of the fiscal system.

‘’Not only in the number of taxes we collect, you will also see an improvement in how those monies are being spent.

‘’In terms of priority of spending, in terms of the efficiency of spending and in terms of focusing on what impacts on the lives of majority of our population that live in multi-dimensional poverty,” he said.

Oyedele added that the committee had been working with the sub-nationals and the local government councils in its task of harmonising the taxes into a single digit in the country.

‘’So, we’re convinced, and that’s what the data tells us, that the right path we need to follow, is the path where we repeal many of these taxes, harmonise whatever is left.

‘’We think we can keep that within single digit across local government, state and federal government combined, and then improve the efficiency of collecting those taxes.

‘’We are also very convinced that we need to increase the threshold of exemption for small businesses, for low income earners because if you can’t make ends meet, the last thing you want is someone asking you to pay tax.

‘’We think in fact, when our nation gets to the level we need to be, we should be able to even add money to those who have very little or nothing,” said Oyedele.

At the ceremony, Vice-President Kashim Shettima restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to revitalise revenue generation in the country.

”Our aim remains the revitalisation of revenue generation in Nigeria, while sustaining an investment-friendly and globally competitive business environment.

”Contrary to speculations in some quarters, we are not here to frustrate any sector of our economy but to create an administrative system that ensures the benefits of a thriving tax system for all our citizens,” he said.

He said the dynamics of the nation’s fiscal landscape prompted the Tinubu administration to pause and reconsider the direction it was going.

“I am confident that both the Federal and State Governments stand ready to ensure the effective implementation of your reform proposals.

”We shall provide the institutional framework to guarantee the adoption of the consensus of this committee, aligning them with our economic agenda,”said Shettima.

. As economists seek policies to mitigate soaring impact of inflation

on citizens

Similarly, some experts have reiterated the need for government at all levels to take effective measures to cushion the impacts of high inflation on citizens.

They spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The experts urged the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to focus mainly on policies to mitigate inflation’s impact on food prices.

They acknowledged some of the challenges that may arise, such as the need to balance short-term relief with long-term sustainability.

According to Mr Gabriel Jato, an Agricultural Economist, the proposed solutions can be temporary price controls, targeted subsidies, agricultural support, and expanded social protection programmes.

Jato said: “these measures aim to prevent exploitative pricing, ensure food access for vulnerable populations, and stabilise prices through agricultural investment. “It will also provide financial assistance to those most affected by rising food costs.”

Dr Funmi Adeleke, a food nutritionist in Abuja, emphasised the need for people to access basic nutritious foods.

According to Adeleke, nutrition education is crucial for all, but it becomes ineffective if people cannot afford nutritious foods.

”As Nigeria navigates inflation and rising food prices, decisive government action is essential to protect citizens’ well-being.”

Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, a civil society activist, urged government action to prioritise food security in the country. He urged the Federal Government to implement policies that benefit ordinary and average Nigerians.

“Through targeted policies and interventions, the government can alleviate the burden on the average Nigerian and ensure a more secure future for all,” he said.

Mr. Terfa Atule, a small-scale farmer, highlighted some of the challenges being faced by farmers, which, according to him, are contributors to rising food prices.

“The rising cost of inputs like fertilizers and pesticides has made farming less profitable.The cost of transporting food products after being produced on farms to the market and end users has skyrocketed.

“Also, the issue of insecurity has made many farmers unable to go to their farms to produce. I pray the relevant authorities will act on these issues for the good of all Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Agnes Bello, a mother of three, expressed her struggle to provide nutritious meals for her family, saying, “the cost of food has become unbearable.”

Bello urged the government to address the plight of citizens and propose lasting solutions to the issues of rising food prices and transportation.

NAN reports that the removal of fuel subsidies in May 2023 triggered a surge in inflation rates in Nigeria, leading to high food prices and economic strain.

A year later, the impact is profound, with living costs rising steeply and essential items becoming unaffordable.

In March 2024, the headline inflation rate released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) hit 33.20 per cent, up from February’s 31.70 per cent, highlighting the severity of the situation.

