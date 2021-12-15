Finance Bill: FIRS, RMAFC disagree over revenue monitoring 

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Tuesday sharply disagreed over monitoring of revenues accruing to the Federation Account.

Both Chairmen of RMAFC and FIRS Ellias Mbam and Muhammad Nami toe different path while making submission at public hearing on Finance Bill 2021 organised by the Senate Committee on Finance.

While the Chairman of RMAFC in his presentation faulted section 68(2) of the bill seeking exclusive power of revenue collection, monitoring and enforcement to FIRS, Nami said RMAFC functions were not threatened by the proposed legislation.

Section 68(2) states that FIRS is the primary agency in charge of administration, assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes.

Mbam said there was no objection to FIRS being the primary agency responsible for assessment, collection and accounting but objects to the exclusive power of enforcement.

“This word (enforcement) is infringing on the monitoring mandate of RMAFC in the area of enforcement and compliance.

“RMAFC shall not wait for FIRS as a primary agency to carry out enforcement of lost or unremitted government revenue before performing its monitoring functions or seek approval of the Minister of Finance before carrying out its constitutional mandate of enforcement.

“The exclusivity clause of enforcement to FIRS should not be granted and as such, be expunged,” he said.

But, FIRS boss countered the submission, saying RMAFC mandate to monitor revenue is not exclusive as other relevant agencies or bodies like the Budget Office, Office of Accountant General of the Federation, Ministry of Finance, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have concurrent mandate to monitor revenue.

“What is clear and exclusive is that FIRS possess the mandate to access, collect and account for taxes accruing into the federation account.

“Monitoring revenues is not the same as collecting and enforcing them in form of taxes,” he said .

FIRS position was also supported by the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The minister said RMAFC function is to monitor revenue accruing into the Federation Account and not even the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF)

The Minister explained that FIRS, in the proposed bill, is empowered to sanction non-compliant banks that fail to deliver quarterly returns, investigate tax evasions and other related crimes.