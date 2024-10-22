Finally, FG approves $1.28bn Seplat-ExxonMobil deal

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian Federal Government has approved Seplat Energy’s acquisition of significant onshore assets from ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, in a landmark deal.

President Bola Tinubu, had in his October 1 broadcast, said the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved the $1.3 billion Exxon Mobil onshore oil and gas asset sale to Seplat.

Yesterday, NUPRC announced the approval at the official launch of its one million barrels per day project at an event at Transcorp, Abuja.

Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said the ExxonMobil-Seplat transaction had received ministerial consent.

The sale will free ExxonMobil to focus on expanding its offshore assets in Nigeria.

Last month, the company said it was considering investing as much as $10 billion in that business in the coming years.

Seplat has said that acquiring Exxon’s assets would almost quadruple the company’s oil output to more than 130,000 barrels daily.

Meanwhile, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – as the voice of Africa’s energy sector – fully supports this transaction, which affirms Nigeria’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for large-scale investments and acquisitions in its energy industry.

Under the agreement, Seplat Energy has acquired significant onshore assets from ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, including a 40% interest in four oil mining leases and associated infrastructure, including the Qua Iboe oil terminal. Additionally, Seplat will assume a 51% stake in the Bonny River natural gas liquids recovery plant. These strategic additions are expected to significantly enhance Seplat’s production capacity and operational capabilities, solidifying its role as a major player in Nigeria’s upstream sector and elevating the influence of indigenous companies in the country’s broader energy development.

Moreover, the approval of the acquisition underscores Nigeria’s commitment to creating a more conducive environment for investment in the energy sector. Through a combination of reforms, regulatory improvements and fiscal incentives, Nigeria has been actively working to attract both local and international investors, fostering a climate where strategic transactions can thrive. The Seplat-ExxonMobil deal is one of several recent high-profile agreements that highlight Nigeria’s drive to revitalize its oil and gas industry. Similar transactions, such as Oando’s recent acquisition of Eni’s local subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company, showcase the country’s efforts to build a more dynamic and competitive energy market and pave the way for increased private sector participation.

“The approval of the Seplat-ExxonMobil deal highlights Nigeria’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for optimizing upstream portfolios. It is a testament to the progress being made in streamlining Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and signals the growing confidence that international investors have in partnering with local companies. The AEC proudly supports this deal, which underscores the value of collaboration between global energy leaders and indigenous operators,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

By enabling strategic transactions, Nigeria continues to position itself as a leading hub for energy development on the continent. As an advocate for Africa’s energy sector, the AEC believes this transaction represents a pivotal moment for the country’s energy future. The Chamber remains dedicated to supporting investments that contribute to the continent’s energy supplies and security, fostering partnerships that drive sustainable development across Africa’s oil and gas industry.