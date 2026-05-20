Finally, EFCC arrests convicted ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman, positions him for 75yrs jail term

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, who was recently convicted and sentenced by the Federal High Court, Abuja, for financial misappropriation.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, while adressing a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, confirmed that Mamman was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had last week sentenced Mamman to 75 years in prison in absentia.

He was convicted of 12 counts of money laundering and fraud amounting to N33.8 billion, connected to the diversion of funds from the Mambilla and Zungeru hydropower projects.

Olukoyede confirmed that the former minister was arrested in Kaduna State, along with two others who were protecting him.

The EFCC boss also stated that the house where the former minister was arrested is currently being investigated.

“I’m happy to announce to Nigerians that at about 3:30 am this morning, we arrested Mr. Saleh Mamman,” he said.

Describing the arrest as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to fighting corruption, Olukoyede warned that anyone involved in the diversion of public resources would eventually face justice.

“This is a test of the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the fight against corruption in Nigeria and to assure Nigerians that anyone who has dipped into government or national resources will not go unpunished.

“The eagle eye of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will always catch up with you wherever you are hiding,” Olukoyede said.

He assured Nigerians that the EFCC would continue to investigate both public and private individuals accused of corruption.

“We are working. There is no area that we will not go into. We will not leave any area untouched just to ensure that we fulfil our mandate.

“We will uphold our mandate and ensure that everyone, whether private or public, will be investigated and brought to court,” the EFCC chairman said.

Olukoyede said the anti-graft agency had earlier filed charges against the former minister over the alleged conversion of more than N33 billion earmarked for the Mambilla and Zungeru power projects.

“Even before May 24, sometime in January 2025, we filed a charge against the ex-Minister of Power for allegedly converting over N33 billion that was set aside for Mambilla and Zungeru power projects,” he said.

According to the EFCC boss, the commission secured a conviction on all 12 counts against the former minister after about 14 months of prosecution.

“About 14 to 15 months down the line, specifically on the 7th of this month, we secured a conviction on all 12 counts,” Olukoyede stated.

He explained that sentencing was initially delayed because the defendant was absent from court, but judgment was eventually delivered in absentia on May 13.

“Because the main defendant was not present then, the issue of sentencing was shifted, and on the 13th of this month, he was sentenced in absentia,” he added.

Olukoyede disclosed that the commission immediately activated its intelligence and recovery operations to track down the former minister.

“Since then, we have decided to open our Intelligence, Surveillance and Recovery operations, looking for him all over the place,” he said.

Responding to questions on why the suspect was in EFCC custody rather than a correctional facility, Olukoyede explained that the arrest was recently effected and procedures for his transfer were underway.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo who also addressed journalists, said the court had ordered all security agencies to ensure the convict had no place to hide and directed his transfer to a correctional centre following conviction.

He said the EFCC’s operation reflected improved inter-agency collaboration in enforcing court judgments.

“The process of transmitting him to the correctional centre is ongoing. The Commission has not just arrested him; it has ensured the sentence is being executed,” he said.

On whether individuals who allegedly aided the fugitive would be prosecuted, EFCC said investigations were ongoing, stressing that anyone found to have harboured a convicted felon would face the law.

Olukoyede further said the commission would expand its investigations to cover additional properties allegedly linked to the convict, noting that fresh assets had already been discovered.

He added that the agency would review its procedures for monitoring high-profile suspects on trial, saying future cases may require closer surveillance to prevent escape from jurisdiction.

Olukoyede said, ” Going forward, there is a need for us to also review our processes, particularly as it relates to ongoing court proceedings. For every high-profile case, as a matter of fact, for every corruption case, we must be able to place every defendant under surveillance.

“Because it is not in the interest of the country for someone who is under criminal trial or prosecution to escape from jurisdiction. So, we are going to look at it. We are going to work with the court.

“We are going to follow all legal and judicial processes to ensure that all potential defendants in criminal cases are placed under surveillance,” he said.

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