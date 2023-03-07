Finally, CBN approves disbursement of old naira notes

.Traders reject currency

.We ‘ll accept N500, N1,000 when Buhari, CBN give order – Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the disbursement of old N500 and N1,000 notes, as Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) Auto Teller Machines (ATMs) begin to dispense the banknotes.

Recall that the commercial banks had not been disbursing the old Naira notes since the central bank phased them out on 10 February 2023.

Despite multiple rulings by the Supreme Court, the CBN insisted that the old Naira notes have ceased to be legal, but freed up the old N200 notes after President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

However, after a ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday, 3 March 2023, the banks began to roll out the banknotes on Monday, 6 March 2023.

Prime Business Africa reported that the Supreme Court ordered the old Naira notes to remain legal till December 31, 2023, voiding the Naira redesign policy of the central bank.

The judgement was delivered after 16 states in Nigeria sued the Federal Government over the Naira redesign policy, stating that it has negatively affected trading in their states.

According to the state governments, it was gathered that the livelihood of their citizens is at risk, as they are unable to access funds deposited in banks due to a lack of new Naira notes.

After the judgement of the Supreme Court, Nigeria’s financial regulator and the Federal Government has not publicly addressed the judgement as they did with two previous ruling of the apex court.

However, the CBN seem to have silently adhered to the Supreme Court judgement, as branches of Sterling Bank and Zenith Bank, amongst others, have began to disburse the old Naira notes.

But the disbursement has not convinced traders of the legality of the old Naira notes. During a market survey, Prime Business Africa gathered that the traders are awaiting public confirmation from the Federal Government.

The traders said President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t publicly addressed the judgement, so they are not ready to risk accepting the Naira notes.

Also, fuel stations, including that operated by government-controlled firm, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, rejected the old notes.

Fuel attendants in NNPC, MRS and Oando said they are only accepting the redesigned Naira notes or transfers from customers.

Speaking on the Supreme Court ruling, CBN spokesperson, Isa Abdulmumin, said: “Yes, the CBN has not issued an official statement on the issue. Anyone banks give to you, you can collect.

“We just want to make life easy for Nigerians,” The Cable quoted him in a report. He also stated: “Banks are paying old notes as well as new notes. They are all legal tender.”

Abdulmumin urged traders to accept the old Naira notes, as its now legal tender: “No. They can’t reject it. It’s all legal tender.”

However, some traders and marketers in Lagos have said they would accept the old denominated naira notes of N500 and N1,000, only when President Muhammadu Buhari gives the order.

The people told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that they were being careful and at the same time, waiting for the Central Bank Governor and Buhari to speak on the issue.

They also said that the time frame given by the Supreme Court will allow the apex bank to print enough of the new notes and circulate to banks for people to use.

Mr Barnabas Israel, a food Vendor at Ori-Oke, Ejigbo, doubted if the old naira notes were still available in the banks, saying that Nigerians have already deposited all in the banks.

“Is there any old notes outside after everybody has deposited the one they had?

“However, no one has brought the old notes to my shop, and if they do, I would not collect it because no one is collecting it in my area,’’ he said.

Mrs Paulina Akuneme, a Baker at Ili-ewe, Ikotun-Egbe, also spoke in the same vein, saying “I do not need the old notes again after what I passed through to deposit the notes the first time that the authority pronounced it had expired.

“What I expected the Supreme Court to have done was to order the Central Bank to print more of the new notes and make it available for people to see and use.

“Nigerians have moved on. I can assure you that we are still going to experience this difficulty by December,’’ she said.

Alhaji Musa Jamiu, a yam seller in Liasu market, also said he would not collect the old notes until the president said so.

“Is it the Supreme court that own the Central Bank or print the currency, it is the central bank and the Federal Government that can do so and put them into circulation.

“It is until they choose to obey the Supreme Court order, the Supreme Court order is null and void as far as I know.

“Do you not know that the N200 note is in circulation because the federal government and the central bank say it should be, so the notes were brought back in circulation,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court on March 3, ordered that the old naira notes should remain as legal tender till Dec. 31.

It also nullified the Federal Government’s Naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgement, held that the preliminary objections by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the Federal Government and states must involve law or facts. (NAN)